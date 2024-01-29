Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar Greenville
COFFEES, ETC
- House Coffee$3.00
springbok coffee roasters charleston sc
- Nitro Cold Brew$6.00
springbok coffee roasters charleston sc
- Shakerato$7.00
4 oz espresso, simple syrup, half and half, shaken and strained
- Wide Awake Shake$11.00
espresso, espresso gelato, whipped cream
- Espresso$3.50
double espresso
- Cappuccino$5.00
double espresso with foamed milk, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
- Cafe Latte$5.00
double espresso with steamed milk
- Chai Latte$5.50
spicy chai with steamed milk
- Breve Latte$5.50
double espresso with steamed half & half
- Latte Macchiato$5.00
double espresso poured over steamed milk
- Cortado$4.00
double espresso topped with an equal amount of steamed milk
- Cubano$4.00
double espresso brewed with raw cane sugar
- Espresso con Panna$4.00
double espresso topped with whipped cream
- Affogato$7.50
double espresso poured over a scoop of gelato
- Americano$5.00
double espresso with hot water
- Cafe au Lait$5.00
drip coffee topped with steamed milk
- Red Eye$5.00
drip coffee with a double shot of espresso.
- Hot Tea$4.50
oliver pluff tea company charleston sc white - green - english breakfast - masala chai - hibiscus mint decaf - chamomile decaf
- Steamer$3.50
steamed milk with optional flavored syrup
- Juice
cranberry, orange, pineapple, or grapefruit
- Fountain Soda
coke, coke zero, sprite, ginger ale, lemonade
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.00
add lemonade +$.50
- Milk$3.50
whole, almond +$.50, oat +$1
- Bottle Still$4.00Out of stock
- Bottle Sparkling$5.00
FOOD
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
egg, cheddar and english muffin or bagel sub croissant +$2 sub waffles +$2 choice of bacon or sausage double egg or meat +$2
- Bomboloni$3.00Out of stock
fried italian doughnut filled with pastry cream
- Waffles$7.00Out of stock
two house-made belgian style waffles with butter and syrup
- Croissant$5.00Out of stock
classic french croissant
- Bagel$3.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Chocolate Chip Biscotti$6.00
crispy italian biscuit with chocolate chips
- Muffins$6.00
- Quiche$5.00
SANDWICHES
- Turkey Asiago$12.00Out of stock
house-made ciabatta, roasted turkey, asiago cheese, fig jam - no substitutions.
- Italian Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
house-made ciabatta, genoa salami, capicola, soppressata. provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar - no substitutions.
- Salami Goat$12.00Out of stock
*carmella's choice* house-made ciabatta, genoa salami, goat cheese, red pepper spread, oil, vinegar - no substitutions.
- Southern BLT$12.00Out of stock
house-made ciabatta and pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon - no substitutions.
- Roast Beef$12.00Out of stock
house-made ciabatta, roast beef, provolone, caramelized onions, horseradish cream - no substitutions.
- Caprese Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
house-made ciabatta, sliced tomato, marinated mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, and basil aioli - no substitutions
- Mortadella and Mozz$12.00Out of stock
house-made ciabatta, mortadella, mozzarella, garlic aioli, peppadew relish, olive oil and balsamic vinegar - no substitutions
- Chips$2.00
PIZZA SLICES
COOKIES
- Black Bottom Macaroon$5.00Out of stock
a baked coconut macaroon dipped in chocolate. *gluten free*
- Double Stuffed Candy Cookie$6.00Out of stock
chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces candy, oreo cookie pieces
- Ricotta Cookie$6.00Out of stock
a light italian cookie baked with ricotta and frangipane, dusted with powdered sugar.
- Chocolate Chip Biscotti$6.00
crispy italian biscuit with chocolate chips
CAKES
- Cannoli Cake$15.00
vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting. Contains gluten, dairy, egg
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$15.00
chocolate brownie base with chocolate cake, peanut butter / honey filling.Contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs
- Carrot Cake$15.00
carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
- Red Velvet Cake$15.00
red velvet cake with cream cheese icing.Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, red 40
- Birthday Cake$15.00
vanilla cake with swiss meringue buttercream and rainbow sprinkles. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs
- Hazelnut Cake$15.00
chocolate cake with a chocolate hazelnut ganache filling, frosted in a hazelnut swiss meringue buttercream, finished with crushed hazelnuts. Contains: eggs, dairy, gluten, hazelnut.
CHEESECAKES
- Turtle Cheesecake$12.00Out of stock
new york cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, chocolate ganache and caramel swirl, topped with toasted pecan pieces.Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
DESSERT CUPS
- Tiramisu$10.00Out of stock
sweetened mascarpone cream, lady fingers dipped in espresso and amaretto liqueur. Contains Amaretto (Almond) liqueur, gluten, dairy, eggs.
- Banana Pudding$10.00Out of stock
layers of banana, vanilla pudding, nilla wafers, and whipped cream. Contains: eggs, gluten, dairy
PASTRIES
- Cannoli$5.00
sweetened ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar. Contains dairy, gluten.
- Gluten Free - Chocolate Mousse Tart$12.00Out of stock
chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache in a chocolate tart shell. *Gluten Free*Contains eggs, dairy
- Gluten Free - Raspberry Almond Tart$12.00Out of stock
frangipane tart with raspberry jam and toasted almonds. *Gluten Free* contains: dairy, nuts, and eggs.
PIES
GELATO
- Vanilla Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Chocolate Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Salted Caramel Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Mascarpone Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Espresso Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Limoncello Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Blackberry Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Amaretto Gelato$6.00
contains dairy and nuts
- Gelato Split Scoops$6.00
SORBETTO
- Black Cherry Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Lemon Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Peach Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Pina Colada Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Strawberry Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Watermelon Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Sorbetto Split Scoops$5.00
dairy Free
