Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar Greenville
Featured Items
COFFEES, ETC
- House Coffee
foresight coffee roasters charleston sc$3.00
- Nitro Cold Brew
foresight coffee roasters charleston sc$6.00
- Shakerato
4 shots of espresso, simple syrup, half and half, shaken and strained$7.00
- Wide Awake Shake
cold brew, espresso gelato, whipped cream$11.00
- Espresso
double espresso$3.50
- Cappuccino
double espresso with foamed milk, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon$5.00
- Cafe Latte
double espresso with steamed milk$5.00
- Café Mocha
double espresso and dark chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk$6.00
- Chai Latte
spiced chai with steamed milk$5.50
- Hot Apple Cider
spiced apple cider, mountain cider company, vermont$4.00
- Breve Latte
double espresso with steamed half & half$5.50
- Latte Macchiato
double espresso poured over steamed milk$5.00
- Espresso Macchiato
a splash of steamed milk poured over a double espresso$4.00
- Cortado
double espresso topped with an equal amount of steamed milk$4.00
- Cubano
double espresso brewed with raw cane sugar$4.00
- Espresso con Panna
double espresso topped with whipped cream$4.00
- Affogato
double espresso poured over a scoop of gelato$7.50
- Americano
double espresso with hot water$5.00
- Cafe au Lait
drip coffee topped with steamed milk$5.00
- Red Eye
drip coffee with a double shot of espresso.$5.00
- Hot Tea
oliver pluff tea company charleston sc white - green - english breakfast - masala chai - hibiscus mint decaf - chamomile decaf$4.50
- Steamer
steamed milk with optional flavored syrup$3.50
- Juice
cranberry, orange, pineapple, or grapefruit
- Fountain Soda
coke, coke zero, sprite, ginger ale, lemonade
- Peach Iced Tea$3.00
- Milk
whole, almond +$.50, oat +$1$3.50
- Matcha Latte
slightly sweetened organic matcha, steamed milk$5.50
SAVORY
SANDWICHES
- Turkey Asiago
house-made ciabatta, roasted turkey, asiago cheese, fig jam - no substitutions$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Italian Sandwich
house-made ciabatta, genoa salami, capicola, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, balsamic vinegar - no substitutions$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Salami Goat
*carmella's choice* house-made ciabatta, genoa salami, goat cheese, red pepper spread, olive oil, balsamic vinegar - no substitutions$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Southern BLT
house-made ciabatta and pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon - no substitutions$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Roast Beef
house-made ciabatta, roast beef, provolone, caramelized onions, horseradish cream - no substitutions$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caprese Sandwich
house-made ciabatta, sliced tomato, marinated mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, basil aioli - no substitutions$12.00
- Mortadella and Mozz
house-made ciabatta, mortadella (italian cured pork), mozzarella, garlic aioli, peppadew relish, olive oil, balsamic vinegar - no substitutions$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chips$2.00
PIZZA SLICES
SWEETS
COOKIES
- Black Bottom Macaroon - Gluten Free
a baked coconut macaroon dipped in chocolate Contains: egg, dairy, coconut *Gluten Free$5.00
- Double Stuffed Candy Cookie
chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces candy, oreo cookie pieces. Contains: gluten, egg, peanuts, dairy$6.00
- Maple Praline Cookie
maple infused cookie with candied pecans throughout and a maple glaze drizzle Contains: egg, dairy, nuts, gluten$6.00
- Apple Butter Oat Cookie
hearty oat cookie topped with apple butter glaze Contains: egg, dairy, gluten$6.00
- Biscotti
twice baked italian biscuit, rotating flavors Contains: gluten, egg, and dairy, may contain nuts$6.00
CAKES
- Cannoli Cake
vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting. Contains: gluten, dairy, egg$15.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
chocolate brownie base with chocolate cake, peanut butter / honey filling. Contains: gluten, peanuts, dairy, eggs$15.00
- Carrot Cake
carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans. Contains: eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.$15.00
- Lemon Pistachio Olive Oil Cake
zesty lemon olive oil cake, filled with pistachio Chantilly, finished with mascarpone swiss buttercream. Contains: egg, dairy, gluten, nuts$15.00
- Strawberry Balsamic Cake
vanilla cake filled with balsamic glazed strawberries, frosted with balsamic buttercream Contains: egg, dairy, gluten$15.00
CHEESECAKES
DESSERT CUPS
- Tiramisu
sweetened mascarpone cream, lady fingers dipped in espresso and amaretto liqueur. Contains: amaretto (almond) liqueur, gluten, dairy, eggs.$10.00
- Banana Pudding
layers of banana, vanilla pudding, nilla wafers, and whipped cream. Contains: egg, gluten, dairy$10.00
- Blueberry Cinnamon Panna Cotta - Gluten Free
creamy vanilla bean panna cotta with a touch of cinnamon, topped with blueberry compote Contains: dairy, cinnamon, gelatin *Gluten Free$7.00
PASTRIES
- Cannoli
sweetened ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar Contains: dairy, gluten.$5.00
- Chocolate Mousse Tart - Gluten Free
chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache in a chocolate tart shell. Contains: eggs, dairy *Gluten Free$12.00
- Raspberry Almond Tart - Gluten Free
frangipane tart with raspberry jam and toasted almonds. Contains: dairy, nuts, eggs. *Gluten Free$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Caramel Tart - Gluten Free
gluten free chocolate tart shell filled with a layer of caramel and a layer of blonde chocolate, topped with caramel whipped cream and fleur de sal Contains: egg, dairy *Gluten Free$12.00
PIES
GELATO
- Vanilla Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Chocolate Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Salted Caramel Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Mascarpone Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Espresso Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Limoncello Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Blackberry Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Butter Pecan Gelato
contains dairy and nuts$6.00
- Pistachio Gelato
contains dairy and nuts$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Latte Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
SORBETTO
- Lemon Sorbetto
gluten and dairy free$5.00
- Peach Sorbetto
gluten and dairy free$5.00
- Pina Colada Sorbetto
gluten and dairy free$5.00
- Strawberry Sorbetto
gluten and dairy free$5.00
- Watermelon Sorbetto
gluten and dairy free$5.00
- Sweetish Fish Sorbetto
gluten and dairy free$5.00
- Coconut Cream Sorbetto
gluten free$5.00
