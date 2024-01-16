Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar Greenville
COFFEES, ETC
- House Coffee
springbok coffee roasters charleston sc$3.00
- Nitro Cold Brew
springbok coffee roasters charleston sc$6.00
- Shakerato
espresso, simple syrup, half and half, shaken and strained$7.00
- Wide Awake Shake
cold brew, espresso gelato, whipped cream$11.00
- Espresso
double espresso$3.50
- Cappuccino
double espresso with foamed milk, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon$5.00
- Cafe Latte
double espresso with steamed milk$5.00
- Café Mocha
double espresso and dark chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk$6.00
- Chai Latte
spiced chai with steamed milk$5.50
- Hot Apple Cider
spiced apple cider, mountain cider company, vermont$4.00
- Breve Latte
double espresso with steamed half & half$5.50
- Latte Macchiato
double espresso poured over steamed milk$5.00
- Espresso Macchiato
a splash of steamed milk poured over a double espresso$4.00
- Cortado
double espresso topped with an equal amount of steamed milk$4.00
- Cubano
double espresso brewed with raw cane sugar$4.00
- Espresso con Panna
double espresso topped with whipped cream$4.00
- Affogato
double espresso poured over a scoop of gelato$7.50
- Americano
double espresso with hot water$5.00
- Cafe au Lait
drip coffee topped with steamed milk$5.00
- Red Eye
drip coffee with a double shot of espresso.$5.00
- Hot Tea
oliver pluff tea company charleston sc white - green - english breakfast - masala chai - hibiscus mint decaf - chamomile decaf$4.50
- Steamer
steamed milk with optional flavored syrup$3.50
- Juice
cranberry, orange, pineapple, or grapefruit
- Fountain Soda
coke, coke zero, sprite, ginger ale, lemonade
- Peach Iced Tea$3.00
- Milk
whole, almond +$.50, oat +$1$3.50
- Matcha Latte
slightly sweetened organic matcha, steamed milk$5.50
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Sandwich
egg, cheddar, on english muffin or bagel choice of bacon or sausage substitute a croissant +$2 substitute waffles +$2 double egg or meat +$2$6.00
- Bomboloni
fried italian doughnut filled with pastry cream$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Waffles
two house-made belgian style waffles with butter and syrup$7.00
- Croissant
classic french croissant$5.00
- Bagel$3.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Biscotti
twice baked italian biscuit, rotating flavors Contains: gluten, egg, and dairy, may contain nuts$6.00
- Muffins
rotating selection of giant, house-made muffins$6.00
- Breakfast Cookie
hearty oatmeal, pecan, and blueberry breakfast cookie Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, nuts$6.00
- Additional Condiments
SWEETS
COOKIES
- Black Bottom Macaroon - Gluten Free
a baked coconut macaroon dipped in chocolate Contains: egg, dairy, coconut *Gluten Free$5.00
- Double Stuffed Candy Cookie
chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces candy, oreo cookie pieces. Contains: gluten, egg, peanuts, dairy$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Biscotti
twice baked italian biscuit, rotating flavors Contains: gluten, egg, and dairy, may contain nuts$6.00
- Strawberry Cookie
sugar cookie filled with fresh strawberry pieces and strawberry chocolate chunks Contains: eggs, dairy, gluten$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Ricotta Cookie
a twist on our classic; fluffy ricotta cookie with a hint of lemon and topped with tart lemon glaze Contains: eggs, dairy, gluten$6.00
CAKES
- Cannoli Cake
vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting. Contains: gluten, dairy, egg$15.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
chocolate brownie base with chocolate cake, peanut butter / honey filling. Contains: gluten, peanuts, dairy, eggs$15.00
- Carrot Cake
carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans. Contains: eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.$15.00
- Lemon Pistachio Olive Oil Cake
zesty lemon olive oil cake, filled with pistachio Chantilly, finished with mascarpone swiss buttercream. Contains: egg, dairy, gluten, nuts$15.00
- Honey Orange Cake
vanilla cake filled with light orange curd, finished with honey swiss buttercream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg$15.00
CHEESECAKES
- S'More Cheesecake
chocolate cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, topped with toasted marshmallow. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
lemon cheesecake with blueberry compote swirl Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, cinnamon$12.00OUT OF STOCK
DESSERT CUPS
- Tiramisu
sweetened mascarpone cream, lady fingers dipped in espresso and amaretto liqueur. Contains: amaretto (almond) liqueur, gluten, dairy, eggs.$10.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb Panna Cotta
creamy vanilla bean panna cotta topped with strawberry rhubarb compote Contains: dairy, gelatin *Gluten Free$7.00
- Banana Pudding
layers of banana, vanilla pudding, nilla wafers, and whipped cream. Contains: egg, gluten, dairy$10.00
PASTRIES
- Cannoli
sweetened ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar. Contains dairy, gluten.$5.00
- Chocolate Mousse Tart - Gluten Free
chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache in a chocolate tart shell. Contains: eggs, dairy *Gluten Free$12.00
- Raspberry Almond Tart - Gluten Free
frangipane tart with raspberry jam and toasted almonds. Contains: dairy, nuts, eggs. *Gluten Free$12.00
- Lemon Meringue Tart - Gluten Free
gluten free vanilla tart shell filled with tart lemon curd, topped with toasted meringue Contains: egg, dairy *Gluten Free$12.00
PIES
GELATO
- Vanilla Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Chocolate Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Salted Caramel Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Mascarpone Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Espresso Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Limoncello Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Blackberry Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Amaretto Gelato
contains dairy and nuts$6.00
- Strawberry Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Key Lime Pie Gelato
Contains: dairy and gluten$6.00
- Milk Shake
choice of gelato flavor, topped with whipped cream$8.00