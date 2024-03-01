Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar Greenville
COFFEES, ETC
COFFEES, ETC
- House Coffee$3.00
springbok coffee roasters charleston sc
- Nitro Cold Brew$6.00
- Shakerato$7.00
4 oz espresso, simple syrup, half and half, shaken and strained
- Wide Awake Shake$11.00
espresso, espresso gelato, whipped cream
- Espresso$3.50
double espresso
- Cappuccino$5.00
double espresso with foamed milk, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
- Cafe Latte$5.00
double espresso with steamed milk
- Chai Latte$5.50
spicy chai with steamed milk
- Hot Apple Cider$4.00
spiced apple cider, mountain cider company, vermont
- Breve Latte$5.50
double espresso with steamed half & half
- Latte Macchiato$5.00
double espresso poured over steamed milk
- Espresso Macchiato$4.00
a splash of steamed milk poured over a double espresso
- Cortado$4.00
double espresso topped with an equal amount of steamed milk
- Cubano$4.00
double espresso brewed with raw cane sugar
- Espresso con Panna$4.00
double espresso topped with whipped cream
- Affogato$7.50
double espresso poured over a scoop of gelato
- Americano$5.00
double espresso with hot water
- Cafe au Lait$5.00
drip coffee topped with steamed milk
- Red Eye$5.00
drip coffee with a double shot of espresso.
- Hot Tea$4.50
oliver pluff tea company charleston sc white - green - english breakfast - masala chai - hibiscus mint decaf - chamomile decaf
- Steamer$3.50
steamed milk with optional flavored syrup
- Juice
cranberry, orange, pineapple, or grapefruit
- Fountain Soda
coke, coke zero, sprite, ginger ale, lemonade
- Peach Iced Tea$3.00
- Milk$3.50
whole, almond +$.50, oat +$1
- Bottle Still$4.00Out of stock
- Bottle Sparkling$5.00
FLAVORS
SAVORY
SANDWICHES
- Turkey Asiago$12.00Out of stock
house-made ciabatta, roasted turkey, asiago cheese, fig jam - no substitutions.
- Italian Sandwich$12.00
house-made ciabatta, genoa salami, capicola, soppressata. provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar - no substitutions.
- Salami Goat$12.00
*carmella's choice* house-made ciabatta, genoa salami, goat cheese, red pepper spread, oil, vinegar - no substitutions.
- Southern BLT$12.00
house-made ciabatta and pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon - no substitutions.
- Roast Beef$12.00Out of stock
house-made ciabatta, roast beef, provolone, caramelized onions, horseradish cream - no substitutions.
- Caprese Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
house-made ciabatta, sliced tomato, marinated mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, and basil aioli - no substitutions
- Mortadella and Mozz$12.00
house-made ciabatta, mortadella, mozzarella, garlic aioli, peppadew relish, olive oil and balsamic vinegar - no substitutions
- Chips$2.00
PIZZA SLICES
SWEETS
COOKIES
- Black Bottom Macaroon$5.00
a baked coconut macaroon dipped in chocolate. *gluten free*
- Double Stuffed Candy Cookie$6.00
chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces candy, oreo cookie pieces
- Biscotti$6.00
twice baked italian biscuit, rotating flavors Contains: gluten and dairy, may contain nuts
- Strawberry Cookie$6.00
sugar cookie filled with fresh strawberry pieces and strawberry chocolate chunks Contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
- Lemon Ricotta Cookie$6.00
a twist on our classic; fluffy ricotta cookie with a hint of lemon and topped with tart lemon glaze Contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
CAKES
- Cannoli Cake$15.00
vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting. Contains gluten, dairy, egg
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$15.00
chocolate brownie base with chocolate cake, peanut butter / honey filling.Contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs
- Carrot Cake$15.00
carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans.Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
- Red Velvet Cake$15.00
red velvet cake with cream cheese icing.Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, red 40
- Birthday Cake$15.00Out of stock
vanilla cake with swiss meringue buttercream and rainbow sprinkles. Contains gluten, dairy, and eggs
- Hummingbird Cake$15.00
spiced cake with pineapple, banana, coconut, and chopped walnuts with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut Contains: eggs, dairy, tree nuts, and gluten
- Mixed Berry Cake$15.00Out of stock
vanilla cake filled with a compote made of blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry then frosted with mixed berry swiss buttercream Contains: eggs, dairy, and gluten
CHEESECAKES
DESSERT CUPS
- Tiramisu$10.00
sweetened mascarpone cream, lady fingers dipped in espresso and amaretto liqueur. Contains Amaretto (Almond) liqueur, gluten, dairy, eggs.
- Strawberry Shortcake$10.00
layers of vanilla cake, strawberries, and whipped cream Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
- Passion Fruit Panna Cotta$7.00
creamy vanilla bean panna cotta topped with a layer of passion fruit gelée Contains: dairy and gelatin *GLUTEN FREE
PASTRIES
- Cannoli$5.00
sweetened ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar. Contains dairy, gluten.
- Gluten Free - Chocolate Mousse Tart$12.00Out of stock
chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache in a chocolate tart shell. *Gluten Free*Contains eggs, dairy
- Gluten Free - Raspberry Almond Tart$12.00
frangipane tart with raspberry jam and toasted almonds. *Gluten Free* contains: dairy, nuts, and eggs.
- Mixed Berry Yuzu Tart$12.00
sweet tart shell with a layer of yuzu ganache, topped with mixed berry cream cheese mousse and fresh fruit Contains: eggs, dairy, and gluten
PIES
GELATO
- Vanilla Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Chocolate Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Salted Caramel Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Mascarpone Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Espresso Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Limoncello Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Blackberry Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Amaretto Gelato$6.00
contains dairy and nuts
- Milk Shake$8.00
pick a gelato flavor
- Gelato Split Scoops$6.00
- Child Scoop$3.50
SORBETTO
- Black Cherry Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Lemon Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Peach Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Pina Colada Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Strawberry Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Watermelon Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Sorbetto Split Scoops$5.00
dairy Free
