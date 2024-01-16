Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar Charleston
COFFEES, ETC
- House Coffee
foresight coffee roasters charleston$3.00
- Cold Press Iced Coffee
iced coffee - slow drip brewed$4.50
- Shakerato
4oz espresso - double splash of simple syrup- half and half - shaken and strained$7.00
- Wide Awake Shake
cold press coffee, espresso gelato, whipped cream$11.00
- Espresso
2oz double espresso$3.50
- Cappuccino
2oz espresso with foamed milk, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon$5.00
- Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso with steamed milk$5.00
- Chai Latte
spicy chai with steamed milk 12 oz$6.00
- Latte Macchiato
2oz espresso poured over steamed milk in a 12oz cup$5.00
- Espresso Macchiato
a splash of steamed milk poured over two ounces of espresso$4.00
- Breve Latte
2oz of espresso with steamed half & half$5.50
- Cortado
2 oz espresso topped with steamed milk in an espresso cup$4.00
- Cubano
double espresso brewed with raw cane sugar$4.00
- Espresso con Panna
espresso topped with whipped cream$4.00
- Affogato
double espresso with a scoop of gelato$7.50
- Americano
2oz of espresso with hot water$5.00
- Red Eye
12oz coffee with a double shot of espresso.$5.00
- Cafe au Lait
12 oz coffee topped with steamed milk$5.00
- Hot Tea
oliver pluff charleston white peony - gunpowder green english breakfast - masala chai hibiscus mint decaf - chamomile decaf$4.50
- Steamer
steamed milk with optional flavored syrups$3.50
- Fountain Soda
coke, diet coke, sprite, ginger ale
- Raspberry Iced Tea
add lemonade +$.50$3.00
- Milk
whole, almond +$.50, oat +$1$3.50
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Sandwich
egg, cheddar, english muffin or bagel choice of bacon or sausage double egg or both meats $2 sub croissant or waffle $2$6.00
- Bomboloni
fried italian doughnut filled with pastry cream contains: gluten, dairy, eggs$3.00
- Waffles
two belgian style waffles with butter and syrup contains: eggs, dairy, gluten$7.00
- Breakfast Cookie
hearty oatmeal, pecan, and blueberry breakfast cookie contains: gluten, dairy, egg, nuts$6.00
- Bagel
plain or toasted bagel$3.00
- Croissant
classic french croissant contains: dairy, gluten$5.00
- English Muffin
plain or toasted english muffin$3.00
- Muffins
rotating daily selection of giant muffins$6.00
SAVORY
SANDWICHES
- Turkey Asiago
housemade ciabatta, roasted turkey, asiago cheese, fig jam - no substitutions.$12.00
- Italian
housemade ciabatta, genoa salami, capicola, soppressata. provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar - no substitutions.$12.00
- Salami Goat
*carmella's choice* housemade ciabatta, genoa salami, goat cheese, red pepper spread, oil, vinegar - no substitutions.$12.00
- Southern BLT
housemade ciabatta and pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon - no substitutions.$12.00
- Roast Beef
housemade ciabatta, roast beef, provolone, caramelized onions, horseradish cream - no substitutions.$12.00
- Caprese Sandwich
house-made ciabatta, sliced tomato, marinated mozzarella, balsamic vinegar, and basil aioli$12.00
- Mortadella and Mozz
house-made ciabatta, mortadella (cured italian pork), mozzarella, garlic aioli, peppadew relish, olive oil and balsamic vinegar$12.00
- Chips$2.00OUT OF STOCK
PIZZA SLICES
SWEETS
COOKIES
- Black Bottom Macaroon - Gluten Free
a baked coconut blend dipped in chocolate contains: dairy, eggs, coconut *Gluten Free$5.00
- Double Stuffed Candy Cookie
chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces, oreo bits contains gluten, dairy, eggs, peanut butter$6.00
- Maple Praline Cookie
maple, candied pecan cookie with light maple glaze contains: eggs, nuts, dairy, gluten$6.00
- Apple Butter Oat Cookie
an oat cookie with apple butter glaze. contains eggs, dairy, gluten$6.00
CAKES
- Cannoli Cake
vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting. contains eggs, dairy, and gluten.$15.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
chocolate brownie/chocolate cake - peanut butter / honey filling. contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs$15.00
- Carrot Cake
carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans. contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.$15.00
- Lemon Pistachio Olive Oil Cake
zesty lemon olive oil cake filled with pistachio Chantilly, finished with mascarpone swiss buttercream contains: egg, dairy, gluten, nuts$15.00
- Strawberry Balsamic Cake
vanilla cake filled with balsamic glazed strawberries coated in a balsamic buttercream. contains egg, dairy, gluten$15.00
CHEESECAKES
DESSERT CUPS
- Tiramisu
sweet mascarpone cream with lady fingers dipped in espresso and amaretto. contains amaretto (almond) liqueur, espresso, gluten, dairy, eggs.$10.00
- Banana Pudding
layers of banana, vanilla pudding, nilla wafers, and whipped cream contains: eggs, gluten, dairy$10.00
- Blueberry Cinnamon Panna Cotta - Gluten Free
creamy vanilla bean panna cotta with cinnamon, topped with a layer of blueberry compote. contains: dairy, cinnamon, and gelatin$7.00
PASTRIES
- Chocolate Mousse Tart - Gluten Free
chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache in a chocolate tart shell. contains: eggs, dairy *Gluten Free$12.00
- Raspberry Almond Tart - Gluten Free
frangipane tart with raspberry jam. contains: dairy, nuts, egg *Gluten Free$12.00
- Chocolate Caramel Tart - Gluten Free
a layer of caramel, a layer of blonde chocolate, and caramel whipped cream, flaked with fleur de sal. contains: eggs, dairy *Gluten Free$12.00
- Cannoli
ricotta cheese cannoli, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar. contains dairy, gluten.$5.00
GELATO
- Vanilla Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Chocolate Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Salted Caramel Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Espresso Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Mascarpone Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Limoncello Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Blackberry Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Butter Pecan Gelato
contains dairy and nuts$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Latte Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Pistachio Gelato
Contains Dairy$6.00
- Key Lime Pie Gelato
contains: gluten and dairy$6.00
- Strawberry Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Gelato Split Scoops
contains dairy. may contain gluten or nuts.$6.00
SORBETTO
Sweetish Fish Sorbetto
dairy free