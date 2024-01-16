Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar Charleston
COFFEES, ETC
- House Coffee-12oz
springbok coffee roasters charleston$3.00
- Cold Press Iced Coffee
iced coffee - slow drip brewed$4.50
- Shakerato
4oz espresso - double splash of simple syrup- half and half - shaken and strained$7.00
- Wide Awake Shake
cold press coffee, espresso gelato, whipped cream$11.00
- Espresso
2oz double espresso$3.50
- Cappuccino
2oz espresso with foamed milk, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon$5.00
- Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso with steamed milk$5.00
- Chai Latte
spicy chai with steamed milk 12 oz$6.00
- Latte Macchiato
2oz espresso poured over steamed milk in a 12oz cup$5.00
- Espresso Macchiato
a splash of steamed milk poured over two ounces of espresso$4.00
- Breve Latte
2oz of espresso with steamed half & half$5.50
- Cortado
2 oz espresso topped with steamed milk in an espresso cup$4.00
- Cubano
double espresso brewed with raw cane sugar$4.00
- Espresso con Panna
espresso topped with whipped cream$4.00
- Affogato
double espresso with a scoop of gelato$7.50
- Americano
2oz of espresso with hot water$5.00
- Red Eye
12oz coffee with a double shot of espresso.$5.00
- Cafe au Lait
12 oz coffee topped with steamed milk$5.00
- Hot Tea
oliver pluff charleston white peony - gunpowder green english breakfast - masala chai hibiscus mint decaf - chamomile decaf$4.50
- Steamer
steamed milk with optional flavored syrups$3.50
- Fountain Soda
coke, diet coke, sprite, ginger ale
- Raspberry Iced Tea
add lemonade +$.50$3.00
- Milk
whole, almond +$.50, oat +$1$3.50
BREAKFAST
- OUT OF STOCKBreakfast Sandwich
egg, cheddar, english muffin or bagel choice of bacon or sausage double egg or both meats $2 sub croissant or waffle $2OUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKBomboloni
fried italian doughnut filled with pastry cream contains: gluten, dairy, eggsOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- Waffles
two belgian style waffles with butter and syrup contains: eggs, dairy, gluten$7.00
- Citrus Pistachio Biscotti
twice baked italian biscuit with citrus, pistachio, and white chocolate contains: dairy, gluten, egg, nuts$6.00
- Bagel
plain or toasted bagel$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKCroissant
classic french croissant contains: dairy, glutenOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- English Muffin
plain or toasted english muffin$3.00
- Muffins
rotating daily selection of giant muffins$6.00
- Breakfast Cookie
hearty oatmeal, pecan, and blueberry breakfast cookie Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, nuts$6.00
SWEETS
COOKIES
- OUT OF STOCKDouble Stuffed Candy Cookie
chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces, oreo bits contains gluten, dairy, eggs, peanut butterOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Black Bottom Macaroon - Gluten Free
a baked coconut blend dipped in chocolate Contains: dairy, eggs, coconut *Gluten Free$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKLemon Ricotta Cookie
fluffy ricotta cookie with a hint of lemon, topped with tart lemon glaze contains: dairy, gluten, eggOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry Cookie
sugar cookie with chunks of strawberry chocolate and strawberry pieces. contains: egg, gluten, dairyOUT OF STOCK$6.00
CAKES
- Cannoli Cake
vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting. contains eggs, dairy, and gluten.$15.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
chocolate brownie/chocolate cake - peanut butter / honey filling. contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs$15.00
- Carrot Cake
carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans. contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.$15.00
- Lemon Pistachio Olive Oil Cake
zesty lemon olive oil cake filled with pistachio Chantilly, finished with mascarpone swiss buttercream Contains: egg, dairy, gluten, nuts$15.00
- Honey Orange Cake
vanilla cake filled with light orange curd, finished with honey swiss buttercream Contains: egg, dairy, gluten$15.00
CHEESECAKES
- S'more Cheesecake
chocolate cheesecake, graham cracker crust, topped with toasted meringue Contains: egg, dairy, gluten.$12.00
- Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
lemon cheesecake with blueberry compote swirl Contains: egg, dairy, gluten$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKHoney Lavender Cheesecake
honey, lavender, goat cheese cheesecake with honey whipped cream contains: eggs, dairy, glutenOUT OF STOCK$12.00
DESSERT CUPS
- OUT OF STOCKTiramisu
sweet mascarpone cream with lady fingers dipped in espresso and amaretto. contains amaretto (almond) liqueur, espresso, gluten, dairy, eggs.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKBanana Pudding
layers of banana, vanilla pudding, nilla wafers, and whipped cream contains: eggs, gluten, dairyOUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry Rhubarb Panna Cotta - Gluten Free
creamy vanilla bean panna cotta topped with strawberry rhubarb compote Contains: dairy, gelatin *Gluten FreeOUT OF STOCK$7.00
PASTRIES
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Mousse Tart - Gluten Free
chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache in a chocolate tart shell. Contains: eggs, dairy *Gluten FreeOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKRaspberry Almond Tart - Gluten Free
frangipane tart with raspberry jam. Contains: dairy, nuts, egg *Gluten FreeOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKLemon Meringue Tart - Gluten Free
gluten free vanilla tart shell filled with tart lemon curd, topped with toasted meringue Contains: egg, dairy *Gluten FreeOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Cannoli
ricotta cheese cannoli, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar. contains dairy, gluten.$5.00
GELATO
- Vanilla Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Chocolate Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Strawberry Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Salted Caramel Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Espresso Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Mascarpone Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Limoncello Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Blackberry Gelato
contains dairy$6.00
- Key Lime Pie Gelato
Contains: gluten and dairy$6.00
- Gelato Split Scoops$6.00