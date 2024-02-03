Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar Charleston
COFFEES, ETC
- House Coffee-12oz$3.00
springbok coffee roasters charleston
- Cold Press Iced Coffee$4.50
iced coffee - slow drip brewed
- Shakerato$7.00
4oz espresso - double splash of simple syrup- half and half - shaken and strained
- Wide Awake Shake$11.00
cold press coffee, espresso gelato, whipped cream
- Espresso$3.50
2oz double espresso
- Cappuccino$5.00
2oz espresso with foamed milk, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
- Cafe Latte$5.00
2oz of espresso with steamed milk
- Chai Latte$6.00
spicy chai with steamed milk 12 oz
- Latte Macchiato$5.00
2oz espresso poured over steamed milk in a 12oz cup
- Breve Latte$5.50
2oz of espresso with steamed half & half
- Cortado$4.00
2 oz espresso topped with steamed milk in an espresso cup
- Cubano$4.00
double espresso brewed with raw cane sugar
- Espresso con Panna$4.00
espresso topped with whipped cream
- Affogato$7.50
double espresso with a scoop of gelato
- Americano$5.00
2oz of espresso with hot water
- Red Eye$5.00
12oz coffee with a double shot of espresso.
- Cafe au Lait$5.00
12 oz coffee topped with steamed milk
- Hot Tea$4.50
oliver pluff charleston white peony - gunpowder green english breakfast - masala chai hibiscus mint decaf - chamomile decaf
- Steamer$3.50
steamed milk with optional flavored syrups
- Juice
cranberry, orange, pineapple, or grapefruit
- Fountain Soda
coke, diet coke, sprite, ginger ale
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.00
add lemonade +$.50
- Milk$3.50
whole, almond +$.50, oat +$1
- Bottle Still$4.00
- Bottle Sparkling$5.00
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
egg, cheddar, english muffin or bagel choice of bacon or sausage double egg or both meats $2 sub croissant or waffle $2
- Bomboloni$3.00Out of stock
fried italian doughnut filled with pastry cream
- Waffles$7.00
two belgian style waffles with butter and syrup
- Hazelnut Chocolate Chip Biscotti$6.00
twice baked italian biscuit with hazelnut and chocolate chips contains: dairy, gluten, egg, nuts
- Bagel$3.00
plain bagel
- Croissant$5.00
classic french croissant
- English Muffin$3.00
- Quiche$5.00
- Muffins$6.00
SWEETS
COOKIES
- Double Stuffed Candy Cookie$6.00
chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces, oreo bits contains gluten, dairy, eggs, peanut butter.
- Lemon Snickerdoodle Cookie$6.00Out of stock
a cinnamon cookie, topped with a lemon pastry cream, finished off with a bruleed top contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
- Butterscotch Cookie$6.00Out of stock
a brown butter cookie with chunks of butterscotch, flecks of sea salt contains: dairy, eggs, gluten
- Hazelnut Chocolate Chip Biscotti$6.00
twice baked italian biscuit with hazelnut and chocolate chips contains: dairy, gluten, egg, nuts
- Black Bottom Macaroon$5.00
a baked coconut blend dipped in chocolate. *gluten free* contains dairy, eggs, coconut.
CAKES
- Cannoli Cake$15.00
Vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting. Contains eggs, dairy, and gluten.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$15.00
chocolate brownie/chocolate cake - peanut butter / honey filling. contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs
- Carrot Cake$15.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
- Red Velvet Cake$15.00
red velvet cake with cream cheese icing. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
- Hazelnut Cake$15.00
chocolate cake with a chocolate hazelnut ganache filling, with hazelnuts inside, frosted in a hazelnut swiss meringue buttercream, coated with crushed hazelnuts contains: eggs, dairy, gluten, hazelnut.
CHEESECAKES
- Turtle Cheesecake$12.00Out of stock
new york cheesecake with caramel and chocolate ganache swirl, topped with toasted pecan pieces with a graham cracker crust. Contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
DESSERT CUPS
- Tiramisu$10.00Out of stock
Sweet Mascarpone cream with lady fingers dipped in espresso and amaretto. Contains Amaretto (Almond) liqueur, espresso, gluten, dairy, eggs.
PASTRIES
- Gluten Free - Chocolate Mousse Tart$12.00Out of stock
Chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache in a chocolate tart shell. *Gluten Free* Contains eggs, dairy
- Gluten Free - Raspberry Almond Tart$12.00Out of stock
frangipane tart with raspberry jam. *Gluten Free* contains: dairy, nuts, and eggs.
- Cannoli$5.00
Ricotta cheese cannoli, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar. Contains dairy, gluten.
PIES
GELATO
- Vanilla Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Chocolate Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Salted Caramel Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Espresso Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Mascarpone Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Amaretto Gelato$6.00
contains dairy and nuts
- Limoncello Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Blackberry Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Butter Pecan Gelato$6.00
contains dairy and nuts
- Cinnamon Gelato$6.00Out of stock
contains dairy
- Gelato Split Scoops$6.00
- Gelato Child Scoop$3.50
- Milk Shake$8.00
pick a gelato flavor
