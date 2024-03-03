Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar Charleston
COFFEES, ETC
- House Coffee-12oz$3.00
springbok coffee roasters charleston
- Cold Press Iced Coffee$4.50
iced coffee - slow drip brewed
- Shakerato$7.00
4oz espresso - double splash of simple syrup- half and half - shaken and strained
- Wide Awake Shake$11.00
cold press coffee, espresso gelato, whipped cream
- Espresso$3.50
2oz double espresso
- Cappuccino$5.00
2oz espresso with foamed milk, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
- Cafe Latte$5.00
2oz of espresso with steamed milk
- Chai Latte$6.00
spicy chai with steamed milk 12 oz
- Latte Macchiato$5.00
2oz espresso poured over steamed milk in a 12oz cup
- Breve Latte$5.50
2oz of espresso with steamed half & half
- Cortado$4.00
2 oz espresso topped with steamed milk in an espresso cup
- Cubano$4.00
double espresso brewed with raw cane sugar
- Espresso con Panna$4.00
espresso topped with whipped cream
- Affogato$7.50
double espresso with a scoop of gelato
- Americano$5.00
2oz of espresso with hot water
- Red Eye$5.00
12oz coffee with a double shot of espresso.
- Cafe au Lait$5.00
12 oz coffee topped with steamed milk
- Hot Tea$4.50
oliver pluff charleston white peony - gunpowder green english breakfast - masala chai hibiscus mint decaf - chamomile decaf
- Steamer$3.50
steamed milk with optional flavored syrups
- Juice
cranberry, orange, pineapple, or grapefruit
- Fountain Soda
coke, diet coke, sprite, ginger ale
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.00
add lemonade +$.50
- Milk$3.50
whole, almond +$.50, oat +$1
- Bottle Still$4.00
- Bottle Sparkling$5.00
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
egg, cheddar, english muffin or bagel choice of bacon or sausage double egg or both meats $2 sub croissant or waffle $2
- Bomboloni$3.00
fried italian doughnut filled with pastry cream contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
- Waffles$7.00
two belgian style waffles with butter and syrup contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
- Hazelnut Chocolate Chip Biscotti$6.00Out of stock
twice baked italian biscuit with hazelnut and chocolate chips contains: dairy, gluten, egg, nuts
- Bagel$3.00
plain or toasted bagel
- Croissant$5.00Out of stock
classic french croissant contains: dairy, gluten
- English Muffin$3.00
plain or toasted english muffin
- Quiche$5.00
fresh daily options contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
- Muffins$6.00
rotating daily variety of muffins contains: eggs, dairy, gluten
SWEETS
COOKIES
- Double Stuffed Candy Cookie$6.00Out of stock
chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces, oreo bits contains gluten, dairy, eggs, peanut butter
- Gluten Free - Black Bottom Macaroon$5.00Out of stock
a baked coconut blend dipped in chocolate. *gluten free* contains: dairy, eggs, coconut
- Lemon Ricotta Cookie$6.00Out of stock
fluffy ricotta cookie with a hint of lemon, topped with tart lemon glaze contains: dairy, gluten, egg
- Strawberry Cookie$6.00Out of stock
sugar cookie with chunks of strawberry chocolate and strawberry pieces. contains: egg, gluten, dairy
- Citrus Pistachio Biscotti$6.00
twice baked italian biscuit with citrus, pistachio, and white chocolate contains: dairy, gluten, egg, nuts
Lemon Ricotta Cookie
CAKES
- Cannoli Cake$15.00Out of stock
vanilla and chocolate cake with cannoli cream filling and frosting. contains eggs, dairy, and gluten.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$15.00
chocolate brownie/chocolate cake - peanut butter / honey filling. contains gluten, peanuts, dairy, and eggs
- Carrot Cake$15.00
carrot cake with cream cheese frosting finished with candied pecans. contains eggs, dairy, gluten, nuts.
- Hummingbird Cake$15.00
spiced cake with walnuts, pineapple, bananas, coconut, and walnuts. Filled and frosted with a cinnamon cream cheese frosting w/ toasted coconut Contains eggs, dairy, nuts, gluten.
- Mixed Berry Cake$15.00Out of stock
vanilla cake filled with blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry compote - frosted with mixed berry swiss buttercream contains: dairy, gluten, egg
- Red Velvet Cake$15.00Out of stock
red velvet cake with cream cheese icing. contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
CHEESECAKES
DESSERT CUPS
- Tiramisu$10.00Out of stock
sweet mascarpone cream with lady fingers dipped in espresso and amaretto. contains amaretto (almond) liqueur, espresso, gluten, dairy, eggs.
- Banana Pudding$10.00Out of stock
layers of banana, vanilla pudding, nilla wafers, and whipped cream contains: eggs, gluten, dairy
- Gluten Free - Passion Fruit Panna Cotta$7.00Out of stock
creamy vanilla bean panna cotta topped with a layer of passion fruit gelee. contains: dairy and gelatin
PASTRIES
- Gluten Free - Chocolate Mousse Tart$12.00Out of stock
chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache in a chocolate tart shell. gluten free - contains eggs, dairy
- Gluten Free - Raspberry Almond Tart$12.00Out of stock
frangipane tart with raspberry jam. gluten free - contains: dairy, nuts, and eggs.
- Mixed Berry Yuzu Tart$12.00Out of stock
a sweet tart shell with a layer of yuzu (citrus) ganache - topped with mixed berry cream cheese mousse and fresh fruit contains: dairy, gluten, eggs
- Cannoli$5.00
ricotta cheese cannoli, chocolate chips, and powdered sugar. contains dairy, gluten.
PIES
GELATO
- Vanilla Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Chocolate Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Strawberry Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Salted Caramel Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Espresso Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Mascarpone Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Limoncello Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- Blackberry Gelato$6.00
contains dairy
- MInt Gelato$6.00
Contains Dairy
- Gelato Split Scoops$6.00
- Gelato Child Scoop$3.50
SORBETTO
- Lemon Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Peach Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Strawberry Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Watermelon Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Coconut Cream Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
- Pineapple Sorbetto$5.00Out of stock
dairy free
- Black Cherry Sorbetto$5.00
dairy free
